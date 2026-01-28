"Big Loss": Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Demands Probe Into Ajit Pawar's Death

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale described the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar as a big loss to Maharashtra and called for a probe into the plane crash in which he died. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was flying from Mumbai to Pune's Baramati when a small aircraft, a Learjet 45 owned and operated by VSR Ventures, crashed close to its destination.

Speaking to NDTV, Union Minister Athawale expressed sadness over the death of the Maharashtra minister and said, "Maharashtra has lost a big leader today. He was a member of the Mahayuti alliance. He did a lot for Maharashtra. It's a massive loss for us. We are shaken."

When asked about probe into the incident, Athawale said "Maharashtra government will conduct an inquiry. We demand investigation as the incident is not good for us."

What We Know About Baramati Plane Crash

There were five people on board Learjet 45, including Pawar and two crew members. The small aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and is reported to have crashed at around 8:44 am near Baramati airport during a second approach. It was scheduled to land at 8:50 am.

According to a report by the Ministry of Civial Aviation, the crew enquired about the winds and visibility and they were informed that the winds were calm and visibility was around 3,000 meters.

"Next the aircraft reported on the final approach of Runway 11 and the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach," the report added.

After a go around, the aircraft was asked about its position and report runway in sight. They replied “runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight". After a few seconds they reported that the runway is in sight.

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 8:4 am, however, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance. Next, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 8:44 am," the report added.

The emergency services were rushed to the crash site.