How Ajit Pawar's Plane Went Silent Mid-Flight

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died in a jet crash near his home city of Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Flight tracking data shows his business aircraft took off from Mumbai airport at around 8:10 am. Around 35 minutes later, it crashed in a mountainous area near Baramati.

The Learjet 45, which can carry eight to nine passengers, stopped broadcasting surveillance signals at 8:34 am only to resume minutes later as it took a loop. Around 8:43 am, it went silent, suggesting the likely time of the crash, according to Flightradar24.

The place where the jet stopped sending ADS-B signals is around 20 km from the Baramati airport where it was to make a landing.

Data from flight tracking service ADS-B Exchange shows the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 1016m or more than a kilometer at an speed of 237 kilometer per hour when it lost contact with the aircraft signals trackers.

The aircraft's flight trajectory doesn't show any abnormality, a primary assessment of the ADS-B data suggests. Ten minutes into the flight, it was achieved at an altitude of more than 6 km and was flying at a speed of 1036 kilometers per hour.