Ahmedabad Begins 149th Rath Yatra Celebrations At Jagannath Temple

The official countdown to the historic 149th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad commenced with spiritual fervor on the auspicious day of Jeth Sud Purnima on June 29, 2026.

The traditional Jal Yatra procession commenced from the iconic Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area amidst a deeply religious atmosphere. Led by temple head Mahant Dilipdasji Maharaj alongside prominent saints, the procession marked the ceremonial beginning of the annual chariot festival celebrations.

The grand procession featured 14 elephants, decorated bullock carts, religious flags, and 108 sacred copper urns carried by devotees accompanied by various bhajan groups.

Moving along its traditional route, the yatra reached the Bhudar no Aro ghat on the banks of the Sabarmati River for the scriptural Ganga Pujan. Priests and saints then boarded boats to collect pure water from the center of the river into the 108 urns, which were ceremonially escorted back to the temple.

Upon returning to the Jamalpur temple, a grand continuous bathing ritual known as Jalabhishek was performed for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra, and Goddess Subhadra amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Beyond the river water, the deities were showered with a combination of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee, alongside mixtures of retirement materials like sandalwood, abir, and gulal. Following the elaborate purification rituals, the deities were adorned in the magnificent Gajvesh, or elephant costume, attracting thousands of eager devotees for a special viewing.

The entire temple complex resonated with religious chants like Jai Jagannath throughout the morning as volunteers managed the distribution of traditional prasad consisting of sprouted moong, jamun, mangoes, pomegranates, and cucumbers. To ensure public safety and smooth crowd management, the local police department deployed an extensive security and traffic management network, allowing the high-profile religious event to conclude peacefully.