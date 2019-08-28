Acid Thrown At 16 Of Bihar Family For Trying To Stop Molestation: Cops

16 people of a family attacked with acid in Bihar's Vaishali district

Sixteen members of an extended family were attacked with acid, seriously injuring eight, when they opposed an attempted molestation of a young woman in the family by some youths in a village in Bihar's Vaishali district today, police said.

"Family members of Nand Kishore Bhagat had a tiff with some people on Tuesday," senior police official from Vaishali Raghav Dyal said.

"Members from both the groups came to blows. Somehow peace was restored," he said.

This morning, a group of people forcibly entered the house of Nand Kishore and attacked the family with acid.

"The entire family was attacked with acid. Eight members, including two women have been seriously injured and have been admitted to a government hospital in Hajipur," said police official Mr Dyal.

According to the official, nearly 20 people attacked the family "to teach them a lesson".

Some youths were reportedly harassing the woman for some days. The family members first reprimanded the youths.

"The police have arrested five of the accused," said the police official.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.