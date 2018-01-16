9 Years After Parents' Death In 26/11 Attacks, Baby Moshe On Way To Mumbai

Moshe will be accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks. Moshe's parents were among the innocent victims.
"This visit to Nariman House for him is very, very emotional. And it's very, very sensitive," Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, who runs the Chabad House, now, told reporters. "We are very excited for the upcoming visit of Baby Moshe, who's not anymore a baby but will always remain a baby in our hearts," he added.
Moshe will be at the Chabad House on January 18, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, comes to open a memorial for his parents and all other victims of 26/11 attacks.
After the attack, Moshe moved back to Israel. He stays with his maternal grandparents at Afula in northern Israel. Moshe's counsellors say that night of terror has not left any lasting impact on his personality. But he remembers Mumbai and often mumbles words in Hindi.