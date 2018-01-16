9 Years After Parents' Death In 26/11 Attacks, Baby Moshe On Way To Mumbai Baby Moshe will be accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks. Moshe's parents were among the innocent victims.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Moshe Holtzberg when he visited israel last year Mumbai: Moshe Holtzberg, still Baby Moshe to all who know him, returns to Nariman House on Tuesday, nine years after his parents were brutally shot dead by terrorists from Pakistan who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. He had planned to travel to Mumbai when he turns 13, but that plan got fast-forwarded by two years following an open invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel last year.



Moshe will be accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks. Moshe's parents were among the innocent victims.



"This visit to Nariman House for him is very, very emotional. And it's very, very sensitive," Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, who runs the Chabad House, now, told reporters. "We are very excited for the upcoming visit of Baby Moshe, who's not anymore a baby but will always remain a baby in our hearts," he added.



Moshe will be at the Chabad House on January 18, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, comes to open a memorial for his parents and all other victims of 26/11 attacks.



"Living Memorial project will be situated on the top two floors and terrace of the Nariman House and will be dedicated to the victims of 26/11 attack. Part of it will have a special area which will be designed to remember the parents of Baby Moshe, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka," Rabbi Kozlovsky added.



After the attack, Moshe moved back to Israel. He stays with his maternal grandparents at Afula in northern Israel. Moshe's counsellors say that night of terror has not left any lasting impact on his personality. But he remembers Mumbai and often mumbles words in Hindi.



