'Baby' Moshe Mumbai Visit LIVE Updates: Moshe Holtzberg, 26/11 Terror Attack Survivor, Now 11, Returns To City

Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who as a toddler survived the 2008 terror attack at a Jewish centre in Mumbai, has returned to Mumbai this morning, nine years after his parents were shot dead by terrorists from Pakistan. He had then planned to travel to his home in the city, Chabad House when he turns 13. The plan got fast-forwarded by two years following an open invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel last year.Moshe is accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks. Moshe now lives in Afula, around 90 km from Jerusalem, with his grandparents. Moshe will be present at the Chabad House on Thursday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, opens a memorial for his parents and all other victims of 26/11 attacks.