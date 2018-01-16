9 Years After Parents' Death In 26/11 Attacks, Moshe Arrives In Mumbai Moshe is accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks

Moshe Holtzberg landed in Mumbai this morning. Mumbai: Highlights Moshe Holtzberg will be at the Chabad House on January 18 After the attack in 2008, Moshe moved back to Israel He stays with his maternal grandparents at Afula in northern Israel



Moshe is accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who ran out with him to safety as terrorists took control of the Chabad House during the attacks. His parents were among the victims.



"This visit to Nariman House for him is very, very emotional. And it's very, very sensitive," Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, who runs the Chabad House, told reporters. "We are very excited to meet Moshe, who's not a baby anymore but will always remain a baby in our hearts," he added.



Moshe will be at the Chabad House on Thursday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, opens a memorial for his parents and all other victims of 26/11 attacks.



"Living Memorial project will be situated on the top two floors and terrace of the Nariman House and will be dedicated to the victims of 26/11 attack. Part of it will have a special area which will be designed to remember the parents of Baby Moshe, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka," Rabbi Kozlovsky added.



After the attack, Moshe moved to Israel. He stays with his maternal grandparents at Afula in northern Israel. Moshe's counsellors say that night of terror has not left any lasting impact on his personality. But he remembers Mumbai and often mumbles words in Hindi.



