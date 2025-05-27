9 New Covid Cases Reported In Rajasthan In 24 Hours

Rajasthan reported nine new Covid-19 cases, including a 16-day-old infant, in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases this year to 32.

Of the newly detected cases, seven were reported in Jaipur, while two were confirmed at AIIMS Jodhpur.

The Health Department has collected samples from all the patients and sent them for genome sequencing. Health officials said that two cases were detected in AIIMS Jodhpur and an equal number tested positive in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur.

Four cases tested positive in B Lal Diagnostic Lab, Jaipur - four cases, while one case came positive in Aanavik Diagnostic Centre, Jaipur. In Jodhpur, a 16-day-old male infant has tested positive with a 35-year-old female.

The cumulative COVID-19 from January 1 to May 27 this year is 32, while one death has been registered.

Jaipur has the highest number of patients who tested COVID-19 positive, followed by Jodhpur, counting six patients. Udaipur has four patients, Didwana has three patients, Ajmer has two patients, Sawai Madhopur has one, Phalodi has one, Bikaner has one and one more patient.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to follow safety protocols and get tested in case of symptoms.

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwasar held a high-level meeting with officials from the Department of Medicine and Health on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he issued necessary directions to strengthen preventive measures and ensure medical preparedness.

The Minister stated that, as per the Union government, the current COVID-19 variant is not considered fatal, but individuals should remain cautious and consult a doctor if symptoms like cough, cold, or fever appear.

Khinwsar particularly emphasised the need for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with serious illnesses, and children, to take extra precautions. He advised the public to avoid crowded places and seek medical advice if they experience symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

He also directed department officials to ensure that diagnostic and treatment facilities remain accessible and active across the state.

Medical experts, he added, have confirmed that while the situation is being closely monitored, the threat level remains under control.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Government Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health, stressed the need to ensure the full functionality of oxygen plants across the state.

She instructed officers to repair any non-operational plants immediately and ensure that all facilities are ready to handle potential surges in cases.

She also reiterated the importance of strictly following the central government's COVID-19 guidelines as they are updated from time to time.

