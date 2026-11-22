Seven members of Army families lost their lives in a road accident on the Bhuj-Khavda national highway in Gujarat's Kutch. The incident happened on Saturday night when the victims' car, possibly Hyndai's Aura, and a trailer truck collided, killing two men, two women and three children.

They were returning from Bhuj after visiting to the Rann of Kutch, an official from the Kutch West police control room said. The accident was so intense that all seven occupants died on the spot, including a three-month-old girl.

The bodies got mutilated and it took officials hours to pull out the bodies from the mangled metal of the vehicle. Parts of bodies got scattered on the road due to the impact of the accident with blood all around the vehicles.

The victims, all from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj.

The trailer truck and car collision was so intense that all occupants of the car died on the spot.

Photo Credit: NDTV

Following the incident, District Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda rushed to the accident spot and the hospital.

According to the latest information, the victims have been identified as Rinki Nitin Gusain (35), her 4-month-old daughter Vamika, Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita Saurabh Singh Negi (30), their 3-month-old daughter Sivika, Rajesh Rawat (35) and his daughter Rakshita (7).

In a similar incident in Rajasthan's Kota, nine members of a family died after their car hit a parked truck on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway late Saturday night. The family, from Maharashtra, was returning after visiting Khatu shyam temple in Rajasthan.

Their Force Cruiser was carrying 15 members of which, nine died where as six injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain over the loss of lives in the two road accidents and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of family of each victim and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said he was in grief to learn about the loss of lives in the tragic mishap in Kota. "My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said.