A 25-year-old man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison after driving at 137 mph (220.48 Kmph) under the influence of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, and causing a crash that killed his 19-year-old passenger. Luciano Spirito was caught on CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon at a petrol station shortly before the fatal collision in Kent, England, in February 2023. According to a report by The Metro, the footage showed him moving from the passenger area of a red Volkswagen Polo GTI into the driver's seat after using the substance.

Minutes later, the vehicle collided head-on with a Mercedes Sprinter on the A20 Gorse Hill road near Farningham. The impact claimed the life of 19-year-old Darcy Thomsett, who was travelling in the Polo.

Investigators found that Spirito had reached speeds of approximately 137 mph shortly before the collision. Three other passengers were also injured in the incident, including an 18-year-old woman who suffered life-changing injuries.

The investigation further revealed that Spirito was seen concealing nitrous oxide canisters in nearby bushes following the crash. The Metro reported that the driver had initially denied the charges before subsequently admitting his responsibility in court.

Spirito pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving without insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He received his sentence at Maidstone Crown Court on November 18, 2026.

Along with the prison term of 11 years and nine months, the court imposed an eight-year driving ban, which will take effect after his release. He will also be required to undergo an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

Darcy's mother, Tracey Foy, spoke about the devastating impact of the incident in a victim impact statement. She said the family's lives had been shattered by the loss and that their grief would never truly disappear.

Kent Police Detective Constable Kayleigh Archer described Spirito's actions as reckless, saying his behaviour had cost a young woman her life and deeply affected her family and several others.

In its report on the case, The Metro highlighted the CCTV footage and the extraordinary speed at which the vehicle was travelling before the fatal collision. Police said the crash could potentially have resulted in even more casualties.