'One Activity Giving Hope Is Agricultural': Centre On Winter Crop Harvest

The government today said 67% of wheat crop sown in winter (rabi crop) has been harvested despite the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It said there is "minimal or no disruption" in harvesting rabi crop and sowing of summer crop during the lockdown.

"Summer crop sowing is 14% higher over corresponding period last year as on April 17," the government said in a statement.

"Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one activity giving hope is agricultural activity, which is also providing the reassurance of food security. All throughout India numerous farmers and agriculture labour are sweating and toiling against all adversities. Their silent efforts, coupled with timely intervention by the central and state Governments, have ensured that there is minimal or no disruption to harvesting activities and the continued sowing of summer crops," the government said.

While the Home Ministry issued consolidated guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19, it also ensured smooth functioning of agricultural operations, the centre said.

"Timely interventions and exemptions have resulted in optimistic results," it said.

Of the rabi crop harvesting, out of total wheat sown in 310 lakh hectares, 63-67% has already been harvested in the country. State-wise harvesting has also increased and reached 90-95% in Madhya Pradesh, 80-85% in Rajasthan, 60-65% in Uttar Pradesh, 30-35% in Haryana and 10-15% in Punjab. Harvesting is in peak in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and is likely to be completed by the end of April, the centre said.

Rabi rice sown in 28 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura and West Bengal is in the initial stages of harvesting since the grain is still in the filling stage and harvesting times would vary, the centre said.

Growing of summer crops is an old practice in India, particularly for meeting the additional domestic requirement of food grains and feeding livestock. The Agriculture Ministry and farmers' groups have taken initiatives for scientific cultivation of summer crops such as pulses, coarse cereals, nutri-cereals and oilseeds, the centre said.

As on April 17, summer sowing in the country is 14% higher compared to last year during the corresponding period. Rainfall received in the season has been 14% higher compared to last year during the corresponding period, which has been conducive for sowing of summer crops, the centre said.

