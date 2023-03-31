Haryana Couple Forced To Open Food Stall After Business Collapses

The dishes are priced at Rs 40 each.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown altered the lives of almost everyone across the globe. Many people were laid off, some suffered huge losses while some were forced to shut their business altogether. In a similar instance, a couple in Faridabad who formerly owned a printing press suffered huge losses during the lockdown and are now running a food stall.

The video of the same was shared by food blogger Jatin Singh on social media. In the clip, the couple can be seen standing at their stall located at Greenfield Colony Near Gate No. 5 Faridabad. The man says in the short clip, "I used to run a printing press, but it went downhill during the lockdown. Then, I did a job for some time, but the money needed to fulfil our daily expenses was much higher and it got difficult to manage. So, my wife and I decided to start something of our own because we knew how to cook."

Further in the clip, the man is seen how he serves Kadhi Chawal and Rajma Chawal to his customers along with green chutney. Both dishes are priced at Rs 40 each.

Since being shared a week ago, the video has amassed over six lakh views and over 29,000 likes on Instagram. "Couple Selling Rajma Chawal On Road," reads the caption of the post.

