Expert Blame Covid-19 Pandemic For Low Sale Of High Heels, Here's Why

Farrar-Hockley also mentioned that the resurgence of retro styles from the 1990s and 2000s

New research indicates a rise in sales of flat shoe styles, with some podiatrists attributing this trend to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study suggests that women may have developed flatter feet due to the laid-back fashion trends adopted during pandemic lockdowns, during which many opted to wear bedroom slippers and flip-flops at home.

According to a UK footwear retailer Kurt Geiger study, sales of flat shoe styles with low heels (two inches or fewer), such as ballerina flats and loafers, have increased. In comparison, high heels (four inches or higher) now constitute only a small fraction of non-flat shoe sales, as reported by the Sunday Times.

Podiatrists believe the COVID lockdowns could explain the recent preference for low-heeled shoes. The prolonged wearing of flatter styles during lockdowns may have caused the structure of our feet to adjust. Consumers seem reluctant to return to high heels.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger's creative director, noted that customers now prefer "occasionwear" offering both height and comfort, with platform flats and platform sandals being particularly popular, followed by colourful ballerinas and bright loafers.

Farrar-Hockley also mentioned that the resurgence of retro styles from the 1990s and 2000s, like kitten heels and ballet flats, has likely influenced current shoe sales.

Switching to lower heels could be beneficial for foot health, as wearing high heels regularly can cause painful foot conditions such as hammer toes, bunions, and permanent musculoskeletal injury.