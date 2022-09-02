6 Killed, 7 Injured As Car Runs Over Pilgrims In Gujarat

Gujarat: The driver of the car lost control over his vehicle which led to the accident, police said.

Six persons were killed and seven others injured after a car ran over pilgrims on Friday morning in Malpur area of Gujarat's Aravalli district. The victims were walking towards Ambaji temple in nearby Banaskantha district when the accident occurred, police said.

The driver of the car lost control over his vehicle which led to the accident near Malpur, according to initial information. The victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences to the victims' families and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for each of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Chief Minister has asked the Aravalli District Collector to ensure that necessary medical treatment is provided to the injured.