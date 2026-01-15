Hit By Kite String, Couple, Daughter Fall 70 Feet Off Surat Flyover, Killed

A family of three fell from a 70-foot-high flyover in Gujarat's Surat district after a kite string disbalanced their two-wheeler on Wednesday. The man and their 7-year-old daughter died on the spot. The mother survived initially after landing on an autorickshaw but died today due to her injuries.

The incident occurred on the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover. The man, Rehan, was out for a ride with his wife, Rehana, and daughter Aisha, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Rehana had said they were riding on top of the flyover when a kite string suddenly wrapped around Rehan. While trying to remove the string with one hand, he lost control of the motorcycle. The vehicle crashed violently into the bridge's wall, and all three fell 70 feet to the ground.

Rehan and Aisha died on the spot, while Rehana survived after falling on top of an autorickshaw that was parked below. She suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. She later died due to her injuries.

