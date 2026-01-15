Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Hit By Kite String, Couple, Daughter Fall 70 Feet Off Surat Flyover, Killed

The mother survived initially after landing on an autorickshaw but died today due to her injuries.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Hit By Kite String, Couple, Daughter Fall 70 Feet Off Surat Flyover, Killed
The woman fell on top of an autorickshaw that was parked below teh flyover.
Surat:

A family of three fell from a 70-foot-high flyover in Gujarat's Surat district after a kite string disbalanced their two-wheeler on Wednesday. The man and their 7-year-old daughter died on the spot. The mother survived initially after landing on an autorickshaw but died today due to her injuries. 

The incident occurred on the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover. The man, Rehan, was out for a ride with his wife, Rehana, and daughter Aisha, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. 

Rehana had said they were riding on top of the flyover when a kite string suddenly wrapped around Rehan. While trying to remove the string with one hand, he lost control of the motorcycle. The vehicle crashed violently into the bridge's wall, and all three fell 70 feet to the ground.

Rehan and Aisha died on the spot, while Rehana survived after falling on top of an autorickshaw that was parked below.  She suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. She later died due to her injuries. 
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kite String Accident, Gujarat Accident, Family Dies
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com