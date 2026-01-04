Kite String Kills 8-Year-Old Boy Riding Bicycle In Surat

An 8-year-old boy died in Gujarat's Surat district on Thursday after a kite string got entangled around his neck while he was riding a bicycle.

The incident occurred in Surat's Anand Villa. Police said the victim, Rehansh Borse, was riding his bicycle with another child in the building compound when the kite string injured his throat, causing him to fall off his bicycle. Rehansh died due to the injuries.

"After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and found that the kite string was so sharp that it had severely cut Rehansh's throat," said RJ Chaudhary, Police Inspector, Rander Police Station.

The incident comes after a series of kite string-related deaths across the country. On Wednesday, a family of three fell from a 70-foot-high flyover in Surat after a kite string led to their two-wheeler crashing. The man and their 7-year-old daughter died on the spot, while the mother survived initially after landing on an autorickshaw. She died today due to her injuries.

In another incident, a 48-year-old motorcyclist died after a kite string left him critically injured in Karnataka's Bidar district. The victim, Sanjukumar Hosamani, was riding his two-wheeler when a kite string caused a deep cut, and he started bleeding heavily. He collapsed from his bike and somehow managed to dial his daughter's number. Local residents said an ambulance was called, but by the time it arrived, Hosamani had breathed his last.

(With inputs from Manish Panwala)