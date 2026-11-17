A Forest Department operation to drive a wild elephant back into a forest area in Assam's Hojai district turned violent on Monday night, leaving six people injured, including five local residents who were allegedly hit by bullets fired by forest personnel.

The incident triggered tensions in the area, with angry villagers later confronting forest staff, during which a Forest Department jawan was seriously injured.

According to police sources, the incident took place at Dighalbaree Jogimukh in Hojai district when a Forest Department team was trying to chase a lone wild elephant back into the Dighalbaree forest area after it strayed close to villages.

The elephant had reportedly been roaming along Garkaptani Road since Monday daytime. After deviating nearly 10 km from its usual route, it was attempting to enter villages, prompting forest personnel to guide it back towards the forest.

A large crowd had gathered at the spot to watch the operation. However, the situation turned tense at night when the elephant attempted to turn back amid the darkness.

Forest personnel initially burst crackers in an effort to drive the animal towards the forest. They later reportedly opened fire during the operation. According to police sources, the shots missed the target and hit five residents who were present at the spot.

The injured locals have been identified as Rajib Sinha (40), Saidul Islam (19), Rajul Hussain (20), Rajikul Islam (23) and Kabir Uddin (20), police sources said.

Local residents have alleged that forest personnel opened fire without issuing any prior warning shots.

Following the firing, tensions escalated in the area as angry villagers allegedly confronted and chased forest staff. During the altercation, Forest Department jawan Anwar Hussain (39) sustained serious injuries, police sources added.

All six injured persons were shifted to HAM Hospital in Hojai for treatment.

Assam Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.