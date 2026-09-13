Elephant Turns Footballer In Assam's Numaligarh, Shows Off Skills On Ground

After a recent video of an elephant in Assam with a tractor tyre stuck around its neck went viral, another elephant video from the state has caught attention. This time, a wild elephant was spotted playing football and showing off its skills on the ground at Bogidhala in Numaligarh, located in Assam's Golaghat district, creating an unusual and fascinating sight for those present.

The elephant was seen moving around the lush green grassland while kicking and playing with a football. The unusual sight created an amazing moment for onlookers and has attracted considerable attention. Visuals of the elephant playing with the football have also gone viral on social media.

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The sight of the wild animal casually playing with the ball amused viewers and created a unique scene at the Numaligarh ground. The elephant could be seen moving across the grassland and kicking the football.

The elephant's playful interaction with the football not only delighted onlookers but also highlighted the animal's surprising coordination and agility.