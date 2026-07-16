Assam's Monkey Menace, Human-Elephant Conflict Trigger SOP To Handle Them

The Assam government will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to tackle the state's growing human-elephant conflict and the increasing monkey menace, following extensive discussions during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Assembly.

The decision comes months after NDTV reported that the Assam government had informed the assembly that 1,147 people and 246 elephants have died in human-elephant conflict over the past several decades. The figures showed that 2025 recorded the highest annual human death count, with 138 lives lost, while electrocution and train accidents remained among the leading causes of elephant deaths.

The issue figured prominently during Wednesday's discussions, with ministers and legislators from several affected districts raising concerns over repeated wildlife incursions, crop damage and the loss of human lives.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Forest and Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government intends to put in place a comprehensive policy that addresses both immediate relief and long-term prevention.

"Every year, around 150 people die in human-elephant conflict. Today's discussion focused on compensation for victims' families, assistance for farmers who suffer crop losses and both immediate and long-term solutions. MLAs have been asked to submit suggestions based on the situation in their respective constituencies, and those recommendations will be included while preparing the SOP," Baruah said, adding that the government is aiming to finalise the SOP by around July 22 or 23.

According to the minister, the long-term strategy will focus on restoring elephant habitats by clearing forest encroachments, improving the availability of food and water inside forest areas and expanding plantation activities. The idea, he said, is to reduce the need for elephants to enter villages in search of food.

The government also plans to set up zone-wise committees with local MLAs as members. These panels will recommend area-specific measures such as solar fencing, bio-fencing and other practical interventions to minimise conflict between people and wild animals.

Apart from elephant conflict, legislators also discussed the increasing problem of monkeys damaging crops in several districts. Baruah said the government is studying different options, including a sterilisation programme on the lines of Himachal Pradesh, but made it clear that any decision would be taken only after consulting the public.

Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary said the discussions focused on finding practical ways to protect farmers from monkey attacks while ensuring that wildlife is not harmed.

Once the draft SOP is prepared, it will be circulated for further discussion before the government finalises the framework for implementation across the state.