Assam Town's Move To Name, Shame Public Urinators Sparks Debate

A cleanliness campaign launched by the Tinsukia Municipal Board in Assam has sparked a national conversation after Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora highlighted its "Hall of Shame" initiative on X, suggesting cities like Mumbai could adopt similar measures to tackle public urination and littering.

The campaign uses CCTV cameras installed at identified hotspots to capture instances of public urination and littering. Photographs of offenders are then displayed on LED screens at select locations, an initiative the municipality says is aimed at discouraging repeat violations and encouraging cleaner public spaces.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Tinsukia Municipal Board Chairman Pulok Chetia said the campaign was intended to change behaviour rather than publicly shame people.

"Our intention is not to humiliate anyone. We want to create awareness," Chetia said.

He said the board had spent years urging residents not to litter or urinate in public through awareness campaigns. Despite the availability of public and pay-and-use toilets across the town, violations continued, prompting the municipality to adopt a different approach.

"We have teams monitoring locations where such incidents occur repeatedly. The idea is to make people conscious of their actions. If someone thinks twice before littering or urinating in public because of this campaign, then it has served its purpose," he said.

The initiative gained attention after Deora shared it on X, saying municipal authorities in Mumbai could consider naming, shaming and fining habitual offenders while also ensuring clean and accessible public toilets.

Chetia said the attention had helped bring the issue of civic hygiene into the national spotlight.

"If people across the country are talking about cleanliness because of this initiative, we believe the campaign is moving in the right direction," he told NDTV.

Many residents have welcomed the initiative but say it should be accompanied by better civic infrastructure.

"It's a good step because people may think twice before creating a nuisance in public places. At the same time, the authorities should increase the number of public toilets so that people have proper alternatives," a resident said.

Responding to the demand, Chetia said the municipality was already working to expand sanitation facilities.

"We already have public toilets at important locations, and more will be built in the coming days. But infrastructure alone cannot solve the problem. Public cooperation and civic sense are equally essential," he said.

The campaign has sparked debate beyond Assam, with supporters calling it an innovative way to improve civic behaviour, while critics argue that awareness initiatives must go hand in hand with adequate public facilities.