Assam Town Puts Public Urinators On Blast With 'Hall of Shame' Campaign

A cleanliness drive launched by the Tinsukia Municipal Board in Assam has drawn national attention after Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora highlighted the initiative on X, triggering a wider debate on balancing civic enforcement with adequate public infrastructure.

The municipality's "Hall of Shame" campaign uses CCTV cameras installed at several locations across Tinsukia, one of the largest industrial hubs of Assam, to identify people allegedly caught urinating in public or littering. Images captured by the cameras are displayed on LED screens at prominent locations in the town, with officials hoping the public display will act as a deterrent and encourage cleaner civic behaviour.

The campaign has generated considerable discussion among residents. Many have welcomed the municipality's attempt to tackle a long-standing civic problem but say the initiative must be complemented by better sanitation facilities.

"People will think twice before littering or urinating in public if they know they are being watched. It's a good initiative, but the administration should also improve basic facilities," a local resident said.

Several residents pointed out that the shortage of public toilets, particularly in busy markets and commercial areas, remains a major concern. They argued that while stricter enforcement is necessary, people should also have access to clean and easily accessible public conveniences.

"If the government expects people to maintain cleanliness, it must first ensure there are enough public toilets. Without proper facilities, campaigns like this cannot bring lasting change," another resident said.

At the same time, the campaign has sparked discussion over privacy and dignity. While many support action against habitual offenders, some residents believe publicly displaying images of alleged violators should be done with caution.

"Maintaining cleanliness is everyone's responsibility. At the same time, there should be a balance between enforcing the rules and respecting an individual's dignity," another resident said.

The initiative gained nationwide attention after Milind Deora shared it on X, suggesting that Mumbai's civic authorities could consider naming, shaming and fining habitual public urinators, spitters and litterers. He also stressed that such measures should go hand in hand with the availability of clean, safe and accessible public toilets.

With the campaign now being discussed beyond Assam, Tinsukia's experiment has reignited a broader conversation on how cities can improve public hygiene through a combination of stricter enforcement and better civic infrastructure.