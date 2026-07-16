Anger In Assam After Schoolgirls Allegedly Sexually Abused At Private Madrasa

A privately-run madrasa for girls in Assam's Bongaigaon district was sealed Wednesday after a teacher was arrested on allegations of sexually abusing minor students. The allegations led to angry Malegar village residents forcing their way into the campus and damaging property.

Order was restored after police intervention and the accused—a teacher and cleric from Lengtisinga—was arrested. The allegations were made by two students.

According to the police, 149 girls were staying at the institution.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told NDTV a case had been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act immediately after the complaint was received.

As word of the alleged abuse spread, hundreds gathered outside the madrasa and demanded strict action. The protest turned violent, and furniture and other items on the campus were damaged.

Police and senior district officials reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

"Our team reached the madrasa as soon as we received information. We spoke to the agitated residents and the situation was brought under control," Mahatta said.

The investigation has also brought the functioning of the institution under scrutiny.

Police said the madrasa was operating without mandatory government recognition.

Investigators found it also did not have a UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) code. The campus also did not have a CCTV surveillance system. Both these are mandatory in every educational institution recognised by the Assam government.

The madrasa's financial records are also being scrutinised.

"We have also found no records of income tax compliance during the investigation. All these aspects are being examined as part of the probe," Mahatta said.

Meanwhile, the district administration shifted all 149 students from the hostel in the presence of parents and guardians.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Shreya Ghosh supervised the evacuation, after which the madrasa was sealed, sources told NDTV.

Police said the investigation will examine both allegations of sexual abuse and the institution's apparent failure to comply with legal and administrative requirements.

"The accused has been arrested and the investigation is continuing. Following the directions of the Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma), we are taking strict action against all illegalities as well as the offence committed against the minor girls," Mahatta said.

The allegations have left Malegar residents shaken.

"We sent our daughters there believing they would receive religious education in a safe environment. What has come to light has deeply hurt the entire village. People's anger was a reflection of that sense of betrayal," a local resident said.

In 2021, the Assam government barred all state-run madrasas. Existing institutions were turned into mainstream schools, and only a few privately-run madrasas were allowed to operate.