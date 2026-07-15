Assam Extends Restaurant Hours Till 3:30 am During FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals, Final

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an extension of restaurant operating hours in Guwahati and other districts to enable football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

In a statement issued on Tuesday via a post on X, the Chief Minister said restaurants in Guwahati have been permitted to remain open till 3:30 am on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, coinciding with the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final.

"Football unites people, and we want our sports lovers to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said he has authorised the Guwahati district administration to extend restaurant timings on the specified dates to facilitate football enthusiasts watching the late-night matches.

He further stated that district administrations across the rest of Assam have also been empowered to grant similar extensions wherever there is a request from Restaurant Owners' Associations and sufficient public demand.

The move is expected to benefit restaurants, cafes and other establishments hosting live screenings of the matches while allowing football fans to gather and enjoy the tournament on big screens, catering to the increased demand during late-night matches.

Urging citizens to celebrate responsibly, the Chief Minister concluded his announcement by saying, "Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly."

The state government has in recent years taken several initiatives to promote sports and improve sporting infrastructure in Assam. The latest decision reflects the government's effort to accommodate public enthusiasm for major global sporting events.

The district administrations are expected to issue the necessary permissions and oversee the implementation of the extended operating hours in accordance with local requirements and public safety considerations.