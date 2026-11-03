Over 40 Wild Elephants Move Through Assam Villages, Damage Crops And Disrupt Traffic

More than 40 wild elephants have been moving through villages in Assam's Boko area, destroying paddy fields and banana plantations and causing difficulties for residents. The herd has been spotted in Rajapara, Muhipara, Chenchapani, Kukurmara and Dekapara villages. Farmers have reported significant damage to paddy crops and banana plantations as the elephants move through agricultural land in search of food. The destruction comes at a time when many farmers are preparing for the harvest season.

The herd's movement also disrupted traffic on National Highway 17 for several hours on Sunday afternoon. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway as the elephants crossed the road, forcing commuters to wait until the animals moved away.

The affected villages fall under the Bandapara Forest Range. Residents said elephant herds often enter the area from nearby forest stretches, frequently straying into farmlands and damaging crops. According to locals, such incidents have become a recurring challenge for farmers in the region.

Range Forest Officer Kulumonali Gogoi said forest personnel were continuously engaged in efforts to guide the herd back towards the forest.

Elephant movements through Boko and neighbouring areas have previously led to incidents involving both human and elephant fatalities. The latest episode has once again disrupted farming activities and affected traffic movement along NH-17.