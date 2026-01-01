5-Way Faceoff: Alliances, Rebels, Debutants Set Stage For Tamil Nadu Battle

Tamil Nadu is headed for a fiercely contested five-cornered electoral battle, with shifting alliances, political rivalries and new entrants reshaping the state's political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections.

At the centre of the contest is the ruling MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress and over a dozen partners. Having swept three consecutive elections in 2019, 2021 and 2024, the coalition is aiming for a second term, bolstered by new allies like Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and the Vijayakanth-founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

Banking on welfare schemes such as free bus rides for women, monthly financial assistance and cash transfers, along with claims of strong economic growth, the DMK has framed the election as a "Tamil Nadu versus NDA" battle, accusing the BJP of pushing policies like the three-language formula and Hindi imposition. The opposition, however, has targeted the government over law and order concerns, rising crimes against women, drug abuse and allegations of family-centric politics.

Stalin has also promised to double financial assistance for women if re-elected.

On the other side is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, attempting a political comeback under Edappadi K Palaniswami. For EPS, this election is widely seen as a do-or-die battle after the party's three successive defeats following the death of J Jayalalithaa.

Despite earlier tensions, the AIADMK has revived ties with the BJP and brought back TTV Dhinakaran into the NDA fold in a bid to consolidate support among the influential Thevar community.

However, the alliance faces internal and external challenges. The DMDK's exit to the DMK camp and tensions within the Pattali Makkal Katchi between S Ramadoss the founder and Anbumani Ramadoss his son could split Vanniyar votes. EPS has also resisted the return of VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, raising the possibility of a divided Thevar vote bank.

Adding a disruptive third force is actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making its electoral debut. Drawing comparisons with the electoral breakthroughs of CN Annadurai in 1967 and M G Ramachandran in 1977, Vijay is positioning himself as an alternative to both Dravidian majors. With a strong youth and women following, he has attacked the DMK on corruption and family politics, while calling the BJP his ideological rival and the DMK his political enemy.

Yet, the TVK's inability to forge strong alliances and the shadow of the Karur rally stampede tragedy have raised questions about its organisational depth and leadership preparedness. Historically, several actors including Sivaji Ganesan and Vijayakanth failed to translate popularity into power, while Rajinikanth opted out of politics altogether.

Meanwhile, Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi continues to be a factor, consistently contesting alone with a vote share of around 8.5 per cent, driven by a strong pro-Tamil and nationalist plank. However, there are indications that a section of its support base could shift towards Vijay, something the party denies.

Complicating the contest further is a late political twist - an emerging understanding between VK Sasikala and PMK founder S Ramadoss. The duo is attempting to undercut leaders they consider "betrayers," including EPS, Dhinakaran and Anbumani Ramadoss, potentially fragmenting key caste-based vote banks.

With multiple power centres, fractured loyalties and new political narratives, Tamil Nadu is set for one of its most complex and closely watched electoral contests in recent times.