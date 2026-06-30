2 Teenagers Kill Boy, His Father For 'Harassing' Friend In Odisha

Two school students have allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy and his father in Bhubaneswar, with police saying the attack was in response to the boy "harassing" a girl known to both of them.

The boy who was killed, identified as Krushna Prasad Padhi, met a girl while attending coaching classes in the Khandagiri police station area. He proposed to her, but she turned him down.

The two school students involved, aged 16 and 17, also attended the same coaching centre and knew both Padhi and the girl well. One of the accused is in Class 12, while the other gave his Class 10 examinations, police said.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena told the news agency PTI that for two to three months before the attack, Padhi had allegedly been harassing the girl and pressuring her to accept his proposal.

The girl asked the two boys for help. At her request, they met Padhi at a park in the Khandagiri area 20 to 25 days before the killing and asked him to stop harassing her. Instead, the Meena said, Padhi attacked both boys and threatened to kill them.

From that point on, the two boys reportedly decided to teach Padhi a lesson. They planned the attack, and on the night of 28 to 29 June, they climbed over the boundary wall of his house carrying heavy iron rods and chilli powder.

He added that the pair forced open the main door of the house and attacked Krushna on the head, intending to kill him. When his father, Himanshu, and his sister tried to intervene, they too were attacked.

The injured were rushed to AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Doctors found that Krushna had already died by the time he reached the hospital, while Himanshu later died from his injuries during treatment. His sister remains under treatment.

A case was registered at Khandagiri police station following a complaint from a family member of the victims. Police said they identified and detained the two boys by reviewing available CCTV footage, questioning residents, and using a dog squad and scientific investigation team.