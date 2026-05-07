2 Women Dragged, Assaulted On Road, Accused Beaten To Death By Mob In Odisha

A violent incident in Bhubaneswar's Bhimgarpur area on Thursday left two women seriously injured and one accused dead after an enraged crowd allegedly assaulted two men accused of attacking the women.

According to preliminary information, two youths allegedly hit the women with a motorcycle, dragged them along the road and assaulted them before attempting to flee.

Police said locals gathered after hearing screams from the spot and later intercepted the accused.

Witnesses said the crowd attacked both accused before police arrived.

One of the accused died following the beating, while the other sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have not yet officially confirmed the exact sequence of events leading to the mob assault.

The two injured women were shifted to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sources said both suffered serious injuries and remain under medical supervision.

Locals alleged that the accused also forcibly kissed and harassed the women during the incident. These claims are being investigated.

Police said the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Two women have also been detained for questioning as part of the investigation, though officials have not clarified the nature of their alleged involvement.

Police said an investigation has been launched and multiple angles are being examined.

No detailed official statement had been issued at the time of publishing.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)