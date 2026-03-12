Elderly Man Kills Wife, Daughter-In-Law, Granddaughter With Hammer

An elderly man is on the run after allegedly killing three members of his family with a hammer following a domestic dispute in Odisha's Deogarh district.

The victims, including the man's wife, daughter-in-law, and four-year-old granddaughter, were all attacked at their home in Gariapali village late Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly took place around 11:30 PM. According to the police, the accused, Ramesh Garia, had a heated argument with his wife, Gul Garia. In an attempt to protect herself, Gul ran to her daughter-in-law, Lipi Mahakul, for help.

In a fit of rage, Ramesh allegedly attacked both women with a hammer, killing them instantly. He then turned the weapon on his granddaughter, Ishani, before fleeing the scene. When Ramesh's son, Dhiren Garia, returned home and found the bodies, he immediately informed the police.

Officers reached the spot and began an investigation. While the accused remains missing, police are questioning neighbours and villagers to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Anil Mishra, SP of Deogarh, said that a family dispute is believed to be the primary motive. "Our team reached the spot after receiving information, and a family member has filed a formal complaint. The accused reportedly used a hammer to carry out the attack. A forensic team will visit the crime scene to collect evidence," he said.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to track down the accused. Further investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)