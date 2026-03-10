World's Most Wanted Crime Bosses Seen At MMA Event In Dubai

Two leading figures of the Kinahan organised crime group have reportedly been seen in public for the first time in years after attending a mixed martial arts event in Dubai, according to The Metro.

Newly surfaced photographs show Daniel Kinahan and his father Christy Kinahan sitting in front-row seats at the 971 Fighting Championship last year. The pair are among the world's most wanted alleged crime figures. The United States Department of the Treasury previously announced rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of senior members of the Kinahan network.

According to the news report, the father and son have been living in Dubai since 2016 and are accused by authorities of running an international criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and violence across Europe.

Despite international sanctions and asset freezes announced by the United Arab Emirates government, the pair appear to maintain a wealthy lifestyle in the Gulf city. Investigators say the crime network, which began with small-scale criminal activity in Dublin, has grown into a global operation estimated to be worth around 1 billion Euros.

Daniel Kinahan, 48, is believed to be the current leader of the group, while his father Christy, 69, remains a central figure in its structure.

The group has long been linked to professional boxing circles. Daniel Kinahan previously developed ties with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who once attended Kinahan's wedding in Dubai.

The cartel's rise has been accompanied by a violent gang feud in Ireland. In 2016, a gun attack at a boxing weigh-in targeted Daniel Kinahan but instead killed associate David Byrne.Authorities in several countries continue to investigate the cartel's global activities.