Police Crackdown Near Kochi After Locals Protest Over Drugs, Migrants Issue

Mounting tensions between local residents and Bengali migrant workers in Perumbavoor, a key industrial hub in the suburbs of Kochi, have triggered an extensive police crackdown. Following allegations of rampant drug trafficking and public nuisance, authorities launched a large-scale operation involving over 100 personnel, dog squads, and bomb squads to sanitise lodges and labour colonies.

Led by ASP Hardik Meena and supervised by District Police Chief KS Sudarshan, the operation saw over 100 police personnel, along with excise officials, dog squads, and bomb squads, conduct coordinated searches across the town and surrounding areas.

Police confirmed that nine cases linked to narcotics were registered during the operation. Three women staying in lodges without valid documentation were also taken into custody.

The intensified action comes days after protests erupted in Kandathara near Vengola, where local residents alleged rampant drug trafficking and unlawful activities in an area popularly referred to as “Bhai Colony.” Protesters had installed a controversial warning board threatening violence against those entering the area seeking drugs or illegal activities.

While police removed the board to prevent vigilante justice, the move sparked resentment among locals.

As per official estimates, nearly 3 lakh interstate workers reside in the wider Perumbavoor region. Sunday is the time the streets transform to cater to the needs of these workers who come out on the road in large numbers. Buses running in these routes already have Hindi boards for their ease. However, locals say the brash behaviour and lack of hygiene among them is causing alarm to locals.

Locals claim that the area has increasingly turned into a hub for narcotics consumption and illegal trade, alleging that substances ranging from cannabis to synthetic drugs are easily available. Allegations also surfaced about drug use in public places, including parking areas near a State Bank of India branch.

Community groups formed an anti-drug action committee and staged demonstrations, accusing authorities of filing false cases against protesters. Meanwhile, police officials urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and assured them that legal measures would be taken to address security concerns.

In response to growing tensions, police announced the formation of a vigilance committee comprising residents, government departments, and community organisations. The committee will monitor issues related to migrant workers, investigate allegations of illegal activities, and recommend corrective measures.

Authorities said the initiative will also focus on welfare aspects, including collecting data on workers and their families, ensuring access to education for children, organising medical camps, and conducting awareness programmes.

Monthly review meetings will be held at the Perumbavoor Sub-Divisional Police Office to evaluate progress and expand enforcement strategies based on emerging inputs.