Payment Dispute, Fatal Assault: Odisha Man's Death Exposes Kerala Brothel

The death of a 27-year-old Odisha native after an alleged assault in Kerala's Thrissur has brought scrutiny on an alleged brothel operating from a residential neighbourhood in the city.

Danpat Naik, a native of Odisha, died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital after he was allegedly attacked following a dispute over payment at the brothel in Korappath on June 18.

According to police, Naik and two friends, all employees of a hotel on MG Road, had visited the house allegedly seeking sexual services. A dispute reportedly broke out over payment, following which an eight-member group, including men and women allegedly associated with the brothel, assaulted the trio using hard objects.

The injured men were later dropped near their accommodation. Naik, who initially delayed seeking treatment, died on Sunday due to severe head injuries and internal bleeding.

Reacting to the incident, Thrissur Mayor Dr Niji Justin said it was shocking that illegal activities, including an alleged brothel, were reportedly operating in the heart of the city.

The Mayor said landlords renting out houses should maintain proper records of tenants and inform the police about those occupying the premises. She also stressed that police should conduct regular inspections of such residences to monitor activities and living conditions, including sanitation standards.

She said existing regulations require landlords to inform the police before renting out properties to migrant workers or employing them for domestic work, but alleged that these provisions were not being effectively enforced.

The Mayor said she would raise the matter with the police and seek a detailed investigation. Emphasising the need for stricter enforcement, she said the absence of regular monitoring and implementation of existing rules allows such incidents to occur.

Police have so far taken six persons, including four women and two men, into custody in connection with the case. One suspect is believed to have fled to Assam, while another remains at large.

Investigators are probing both the death and the wider network behind the alleged brothel operation.