Naked Man, 58, Assaulted By Mob For Peeping Into Woman's Bedroom In Kerala

A 58-year-old man was assaulted by a mob in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district after locals accused him of trespassing into a house in a naked state and peeping into a bedroom.

The incident took place at Karinkutty in Ranni on June 7. The man, identified as Varghese Mathew, a resident of Unnakavu, was allegedly tied up and beaten by a group of residents.

According to police, Varghese was accused of entering the premises of a local woman's house completely naked and secretly watching occupants through a bedroom window. Based on a complaint filed by the woman, Ranni Police registered a case against him for the alleged act.

Police also took suo motu action against those involved in the assault. Five people have been arrested in connection with the mob attack. The accused have been identified as MK Sasi, Roji M Raju, Jishnu P Mohan, MS Mahesh, all residents of Chembanmukham, and TV Regin of Thombikkandam.

They have been charged with voluntarily causing hurt and assault, including allegations of beating the victim with their hands and sticks.

Varghese Mathew is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Police said he informed investigators that he does not wish to pursue a complaint regarding the assault.

Locals told police that there had been previous incidents in which Varghese was allegedly found moving around naked and peeping into houses in the area. Police said investigations into both cases are continuing.