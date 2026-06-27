Kerala Man Hacks Wife To Death In Front Of Daughter, Dies By Suicide: Cops

A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in front of their daughter before dying by suicide at Aryampavu here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Deepa (38) and her husband Sukumaran (43).

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Sukumaran, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reached home and got into a quarrel with Deepa.

During the altercation, he allegedly hacked her in front of their 16-year-old daughter.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house and shifted Deepa to a hospital in Mannarkad, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Sukumaran later allegedly died by suicide after inflicting injuries on himself, police said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination, officials said.

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