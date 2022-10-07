2 Soldiers Die As T-90 Tank Barrel Explodes During Firing Exercise In UP

2 soldiers died after a T-90 tank barrel exploded during an army exercise in UP (Representational)

Two Indian Army soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer or JCO died after a T-90 tank barrel exploded during the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges in UP, Army officials said.

The field firing exercise was held at the Babina Cantonment near Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday.

Indian Army officials informed that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe into the matter.

"Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," said Indian Army officials.

After the explosion took place, the crew was provided immediate medical aid and was evacuated to Military Hospital Babina, where the Commander and the Gunner succumbed to their burn injuries while the driver is currently out of danger and is undergoing treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Indian Army has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the incident.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)