2 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Kashmir Encounter Today, 1 Was From Pak

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district Tuesday morning.

One of the two killed was a Pakistani national named Tufail, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

"#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT including one #Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on: IGP Kashmir," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter between the terrorists and security forces started early in the morning today.

"#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," posted Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, another Pakistani terrorist affiliated with LeT was killed during an encounter in Baramulla district.