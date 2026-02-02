Anti-Terror Agency NIA Carries Out Multiple Raids Across Kashmir Valley

Multiple raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency at six locations across the Kashmir Valley this morning. Official sources say searches are being carried out in connection with terror conspiracy cases that the NIA is investigating.

NIA personnel are accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF. Forces have been deployed around the target sites where investigators have launched searches.

Sources say several places, including residential houses, were searched in Srinagar, Bandipore and Baramulla districts this morning. The NIA is probing terror links and logistical support to terrorist related activities in the Valley. In the Sopore area, four houses at Bomai, Rafiabad and Model Town Sopore were searched.

It was not immediately known if anyone was detained or arrested by the probe agency.

The NIA is investigating most of the major terrorist related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, including multiple terror financing cases, the recent Delhi blast case and the Pahalgam terrorist attack case.

The NIA is credited with dismantling the separatist political structure in Kashmir since 2018 after the premier anti- terrorist organisation took up the cases and arrested most of the separatist leaders.