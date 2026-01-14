Advertisement
Senior IPS Officer Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed Anti-Terror Agency NIA Chief

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment.

Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

