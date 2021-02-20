2 Lashkar Terrorists Arrested In J&K's Bandipora, Grenade Attack Averted

2 LeT terrorists were tasked to carry out a grenade attack on security forces (Representational)

Security forces have arrested two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said today.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces established a checkpoint near Papachan-Bandipora Bridge and caught the two terrorists linked with the proscribed terror group on Friday, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

He identified them as Abid Waza and Bashir Ahmad Gojer - both residents of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

The official said as per police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to terrorists in the area.

They were tasked by their handlers to carry out a grenade attack on security forces in Bandipora, he added.

Incriminating materials, including two live hand-grenades, were recovered from their possession and all the recovered material was taken into case records for further investigation, the official said.



