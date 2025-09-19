Advertisement

Video: First Jaish, Now Lashkar Terrorist Tears Apart Pak Op Sindoor Claims

Lashkar's Muridke camp was one of the nine terror locations destroyed by Indian forces in coordinated overnight strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

Read Time: 3 mins
Muridke is a city in the Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province.
  • Lashkar-e-Taiba commander confirmed Indian forces destroyed Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke on May 7
  • The destroyed Muridke camp is being rebuilt larger than before, according to LeT operative Qaasim
  • LeT operative said many terrorists received training at the Muridke camp before it was destroyed
Islamabad:

Days after a Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM) commander exposed Pakistan's claim on Masood Azhar's connection with the Bahawalpur camp, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative has accepted that the terror group's headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke was destroyed by Indian armed forces under Operation Sindoor. 

In a widely circulated video on social media, LeT commander Qaasim admitted that the Muridke terror camp, which was destroyed in the May 7 operation, was being rebuilt 'bigger than before'. Muridke is a city in the Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province.

"I am standing on the ruins of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was destroyed in the (Indian) attack. The process of rebuilding it is underway. With god's grace, this mosque will be built bigger than before," Qaasim, who was seen standing in front of an under-construction location, said in the video. 

Qaasim admitted that many terrorists [mujahideens and talaba (students)] received training at the destroyed Markaz Taiba mosque, and achieved "victory (Faiz)". 

Pakistan has claimed the destroyed building was no longer used by the terror group.

In another video, the LeT operative urged Pakistani youths to join Daura-e-Suffa at Markaz Taiba in Muridke. Daura-e-Suffa is a terror training program that includes basic training with religious indoctrination as part of the "jihadi training program".

Lashkar's Muridke camp was one of the nine terror locations destroyed by Indian forces in coordinated overnight strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, days after terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Army, under Operation Sindoor, also targeted key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, along with additional LeT facilities in Barnala and Muzaffarabad.

In another viral video, Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was heard making bold claims about Pakistan's support for the terrorist organisation. In the clip, Kasuri was heard saying that the Pakistan government and army have provided funds to rebuild the terrorist group's headquarters in Muridke.

A dossier prepared by India's intelligence agencies, seen by NDTV, confirmed reports of Lashkar quietly rebuilding its demolished headquarters. 

The group now eyes February 5, 2026 - Kashmir Solidarity Day - as the symbolic deadline to inaugurate the reconstructed complex, timed with its annual convention. Intelligence suggests that the rebuilt Markaz will once again serve as the epicentre of training, indoctrination, and operational planning.

Earlier, Jaish commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri had admitted that the family of Masood Azhar, the terror group's top commander, was "torn into pieces" in strikes on Bahawalpur. In a viral video, he also claimed that the Pakistan Army and its Chief, Asim Munir, had "sent generals to funerals" of those killed in Operation Sindoor.

Show full article

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Operation Sindoor, Muridke Terror Camp
