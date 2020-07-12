18 Test Coronavirus Positive At Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

Coronavirus: Around 100 Raj Bhavan staff members took the COVID-19 test.

At least 18 people at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan, the official residence in Mumbai of the Governor, have tested positive for coronavirus. Though staff working in close proximity to him were among those who tested positive, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he tested negative and denied reports that he was self-isolating.

I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of COVID – 19 either. (3/5) — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) July 12, 2020

Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said.

This comes after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan is asymptomatic and stable, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told NDTV.

Maharashtra - the worst-hit state -- registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600. The state witnessed its sharpest rise in daily cases on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district from July 13. Thane has also extended the lockdown till July 19.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

India's nationwide coronavirus toll rose Saturday to 8,20,916 cases -- the third highest in the world -- with 22,123 deaths.