The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in south Mumbai and seized stock of food items worth Rs 1.27 crore across the state for alleged violations.

The FDA also suspended the licences of three food establishments in Thane, and ordered six vendors at Pune's Manikbaug Khau Galli to shut their businesses, a press release issued by the department on Wednesday said.

The nine Mumbai restaurants include Chetana, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs and Natural Ice Cream. The FDA suspended their licences with immediate effect after inspections on November 17 revealed serious violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

Inspectors found unhygienic food preparation areas, improper storage of raw and cooked food, pest infestations and a lack of mandatory records and certificates. Other violations included uncovered food items, damaged kitchen equipment and inadequate waste management.

The establishments have been prohibited from purchasing, selling or distributing food articles during the suspension period. The FDA warned that violations would invite legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

In Thane, the department suspended the licences of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, Brodyama Foods LLP and Sagar Sweet and Bakery for hygiene and food safety violations.

The FDA seized 20,085 litres of edible oil worth Rs 50.27 lakh from an Avenue Supermarts facility in Maval in Pune district for being substandard and misbranded.

In Nagpur, officials seized 25,357 kg of areca nut worth Rs 75.19 lakh from two roasting units after finding the stock substandard. The seized material included roasted areca nut and suspected adulterants.

The department also issued stop-business notices to six establishments at Manikbaug Khau Galli in Pune for operating without valid food safety licences or registrations. They cannot resume operations without complying with regulations and obtaining valid licences.

At Akluj in Solapur district, officials seized 144 kg of expired and unhygienically stored food articles worth Rs 13,010 from a catering establishment.

The FDA also seized banned food products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco, worth Rs 1.68 lakh across Maharashtra. Five persons were arrested in connection with these cases, and several establishments faced action, including the sealing and registration of FIRs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)