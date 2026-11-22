The death count in the suspected toxic liquor tragedy in Manipur has risen to 17, with six persons arrested and 4,500 litres of liquor seized during raids across different locations, government spokespersons Dr Sapam Ranjan and Radheshyam Singh said on Sunday. Around 600 people remain hospitalised.

Addressing a press conference at Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Office at Babupara, the spokespersons said the government was extending all necessary medical assistance to those affected and coordinating with hospitals to ensure proper treatment.

Dr Ranjan said samples collected from the affected areas had been sent to three laboratories for examination -- the Forensic Science Laboratory in Pune, the Food Laboratory of the Health Department and the Central Food Laboratory in Kolkata. The test results are expected to establish the nature and cause of the suspected contamination.

He said extensive raids had been conducted at locations where locally made liquor was allegedly being produced and sold. Six persons had been arrested so far, while enforcement operations and the investigation were continuing.

A high-level inquiry committee headed by senior IAS officer RK Dinesh has been constituted to investigate the incident. A special police team headed by IG Zone-I, Themthing Ngasangva, will also be part of the inquiry to assist in establishing the facts behind the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Radheshyam Singh said the government would provide all necessary assistance for the treatment of patients admitted to different hospitals. He announced that district-level action teams comprising officials of the Police and Excise departments would be constituted to strengthen enforcement and prevent the manufacture, sale and distribution of illicit liquor.

Singh said around 4,500 litres of liquor had been confiscated from different locations during raids, which were continuing. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities by providing timely information about the manufacture, storage and distribution of illicit liquor.

He said people could approach the Health, Excise and Police departments for information or clarification regarding the incident and related measures.

Singh also observed that the ongoing harvesting season might have aggravated the situation, as people often consume alcohol after a hard day's labour in the fields.

Describing the loss of 17 lives as deeply unfortunate, Dr Ranjan said every life was precious, and the government was making every effort to establish the actual cause of the deaths and take appropriate action.

Asked whether the scale and seriousness of the incident warranted describing it as an outbreak, Dr Ranjan did not categorically characterise it as one. He stressed the importance of identifying and screening people who might have consumed the suspected liquor, including those who had not developed symptoms.

He appealed to the public not to panic, assuring them that the government was taking all necessary steps to bring the situation under control. He said the immediate priority was to normalise the situation and ensure that appropriate action was taken in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.