The death count in the suspected toxic liquor tragedy in Manipur's Chandel has gone up to 16, while around 600 people remain hospitalised, a senior official said.

Six persons had been arrested in connection with the illegal liquor supply network, while 48 cases have been registered by the police and excise department since November 17, Excise Commissioner Hungyo Worshang told a press conference on Saturday.

He said a total of 2,419 litres of distilled illicit country (DIC) liquor had been seized during the period, including 1,967 litres on Saturday alone.

Among those hospitalised, 12 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units at Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital and the JNIMS, the official added.

Worshang said that the exact cause of the deaths and if the liquor consumed by the victims had any toxic substance subject to medical findings and laboratory examination. The state government has formed a high-level enquiry committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths and illnesses, he added.

The committee, comprising the Principal Secretary (Transport/AR), Special Secretary (Home), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) and Director of Health Services, has been directed to submit its report within a month.

The panel will examine the circumstances leading to the deaths and illnesses, identify the source, origin and composition of the suspected liquor, review medical and forensic findings and examine possible administrative or enforcement lapses.

6 Arrested, Supply Network Being Probed

Worshang said that six persons had been arrested by Kakching Police, identified as Khaidem Jadumani Singh (57), Kangabam Surjit Singh (40), Kangabam Ratan Singh, Khaidem Naoba Meitei (32), Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh (45) and Sagolsem Das Singh (40).

The preliminary investigation points to alleged supply links involving liquor procured from Andro and Sugnu. The suspected procurement and distribution network is now being investigated.

Police and excise teams across the state have been placed on high alert and asked to conduct inspection drives, seize illegal liquor and collect samples from points of sale and local production units for laboratory examination, the official added.

Sugnu Screening and Medical Response

At the sub-district hospital in Sugnu, 121 persons had been screened till Saturday. Of these, 40 had mild symptoms while three had serious symptoms. All 43 were referred to RIMS for further examination.

Worshang said various teams from the district administration, police, excise and health departments had visited Sugnu, Chakpikarong, and Chandel, besides hospitals treating affected persons, to assess the situation and coordinate the response.

Samples seized from locations where the suspected liquor was reportedly procured had been forwarded to the forensics lab for chemical examination, in coordination with food safety officials.

The excise department has also directed enforcement teams to inspect liquor outlets and local production units across the state and conduct laboratory testing to detect toxic and harmful substances.

Chief Minister's Assurance

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital yesterday to enquire about the condition of patients and review medical arrangements.

He directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment and extend all necessary assistance to the affected persons. A medical team led by a General Medicine specialist, along with essential medicines, was also dispatched to Chandel district.

The chief minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families, wished patients a speedy recovery and assured that the government would conduct an enquiry and take appropriate action against those responsible.

The government has also issued a statewide advisory urging people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin until further notice.

People experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol have been advised to seek immediate medical attention. Those who may have consumed liquor from suspected sources have also been urged to undergo medical evaluation even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

The Excise Commissioner appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious brewing, storage, sale or distribution of illicit liquor to the nearest police station or excise authorities.