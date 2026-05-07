15 Days To Leave: 310 Families In Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat Get Eviction Notice

Over 300 families living along the Yamuna near Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat have been asked to vacate within 15 days after authorities issued eviction notices citing flood risk and illegal occupation of the river's floodplain.

The notices were issued to residents of the Yamuna Bazar colony in Old Delhi, where around 310 families live in a densely packed cluster close to the riverbank.

According to the order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the settlement falls within the Yamuna floodplain area classified as the O-Zone, a category marked as environmentally sensitive and vulnerable to flooding.

The area is among the first to be submerged whenever the Yamuna rises above danger levels during the monsoon.

Why The Notices Were Issued

The order, issued under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, describes the settlement as an "illegal encroachment" on Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-owned land along the Yamuna floodplain.

Authorities said the area faces repeated flooding every year, posing a threat to life, livestock and property.

The notice also states that recurring floods force emergency evacuation and temporary rehabilitation exercises, putting pressure on public resources.

Residents have been directed to vacate the area within 15 days and remove their belongings voluntarily.

Government has warned that failure to comply could lead to demolition and eviction action without further notice.

Residents Question Move

Following the notices, residents gathered inside the colony, with many questioning where they would go if forced to leave ahead of the monsoon season.

Some residents claimed that matters linked to the land are already before the Delhi High Court and alleged that a stay against eviction exists.

Others questioned how eviction proceedings could be initiated while legal issues related to the land were allegedly pending.

Why Yamuna Floodplains Are Under Focus

The Yamuna floodplains have remained under scrutiny since the massive floods of 2023, when the river crossed a record water level and several low-lying settlements in Delhi were submerged. Thousands of people living near the river had to be shifted to relief camps during the floods.

Delhi authorities and the DDA have repeatedly cited flood risk and environmental concerns while carrying out anti-encroachment drives along the Yamuna floodplain.

In a recent submission before the National Green Tribunal, the DDA said large stretches of Zone-O land along the Yamuna had been encroached upon and flagged plans for further action.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority records also identify several stretches along the Yamuna as flood-prone zones vulnerable to evacuation during periods of high water levels.

With the monsoon season approaching once again, the latest eviction notices have brought renewed focus on the thousands living along Delhi's vulnerable riverbanks.