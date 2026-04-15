Delhi Clears 4.7-km Flood Protection Wall Along Yamuna River

Delhi government has cleared a 4.72-km flood protection wall along the Yamuna River, targeting one of the city's most flood-prone stretches. The wall will come up from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge along the Ring Road.

"Repeated Flooding Behind Decision"

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move follows years of flooding. "The decision is rooted in the city's repeated experience with severe flooding," she said, adding that the project aims to move beyond temporary measures.

Why This Stretch Matters

Low lying areas such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila are among the worst affected when water levels rise. Floodwaters have often spilled onto the Ring Road here, disrupting traffic and daily life.

2023 Floods Put Spotlight On Risk

The urgency comes after the 2023 floods, when the Yamuna touched a record 208.66 metres, surpassing the 1978 peak and inundating large parts of the city. In 2025, the river again crossed the danger mark, reaching 207.48 metres, pointing to a recurring pattern.

Expert Study Flags Vulnerability

The plan follows recommendations from a Joint Flood Committee, based on studies by the Central Water and Power Research Station, which identified this stretch as highly exposed to flooding.

What Changes On Ground

Officials say the wall is expected to reduce overflow into nearby areas, limit riverbank erosion and protect roads and buildings along the stretch. Work is expected to be taken up on priority ahead of the monsoon.

But with extreme water levels seen in recent years and flood risks persisting, the key question remains- will this wall be enough to keep Delhi safe when the Yamuna rises again?