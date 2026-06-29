14-Year-Girl From UP, Visiting Manali With Family, Drowns: Cops

A 14-year-old Bijnor girl visiting Manali with her family was swept away in the Manalsu nallah near Club House, police said on Monday.

According to DSP Manali K D Sharma, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Her body was fished out of the Beas River near the Volvo Bus Stand on Sunday after several hours of search, the officer said.

The girl, who was not identified, reportedly slipped and was swept away by the strong current.

The police sent her body to Manali Hospital for post-mortem and later handed it over to her family, the DSP said.

In the wake of the incident, the local administration urged tourists to remain extremely cautious around rivers, streams, and waterfalls, as during the monsoon, the water level in the nallahs can rise suddenly.

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