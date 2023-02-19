14 Injured As Shivratri Sees Clashes Over Caste In Madhya Pradesh

Indiscriminate stone-throwing from both sides was reported in the violence.

An argument over offering prayers on the festival of Shivratri devolved into an all-out battle between two communities in southwest Madhya Pradesh, leaving at least 14 people injured.

Members of the Dalit community alleged that some people from a so-called "upper caste" allegedly stopped them from entering a temple in the Khargone district.

The argument over Dalits praying at the Shiva temple built by people of three other communities in Chhapra village of Sanawad area escalated into a physical clash, the police have said.

Indiscriminate stone-throwing from both sides was reported in the violence that gripped the area, some 250 km from the capital Bhopal.

"There was heavy stone pelting from both sides. Complaints have been taken from both the parties and action will be taken," senior police officer Vinod Dixit said.

One complaint filed by a Premlal of the Dalit community alleged that a group led by a Bhaiya Lal Patel, from the Gurjar community, stopped Dalit girls from entering the temple.

The police have filed a case against 17 suspects and 25 unidentified others for rioting and other charges, including those under the law to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

On the complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha, a counter-case has also been registered against Premlal and 33 others for attacking them with weapons.

"A team of police and revenue officials visited the village. It was explained to both the parties that no caste can be stopped from entering the temple," Mr Dixit said.

He said the village had been on edge for the last few days over the cutting of a Banyan tree, considered sacred by some, and a proposal to set up a statue of constitution architect and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

A complaint had been filed by the Gurjars against six people from the Dalit community over axing the tree.

"There was also an issue of axing a tree. It was explained that trees cannot be cut without permission," the police officer said.

In a separate incident in the neighbouring Kasrawad area on the same day, members of a community accused another of stopping them from praying at a Shiva temple in Chhoti Kasrawad village.

According to the complainant Manju Bai, she was abused over her caste and shoved by women for offering water to the Shivlinga.

Five people have been named in a police case, including charges under the caste discrimination law, the police said.

"The temple was overcrowded due to Maha Shivratri in Chhoti Kasrawad because of which there was a dispute among women. One side has complained about 5 people whose statements are being recorded," senior police officer Manohar Singh Gawli said.