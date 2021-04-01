Hyderabad Man Instigates Drunk Friend To Drive, Flees After Accident: Police

The incident took place on March 26 (Representational)

A 22-year-old man, who allegedly instigated his friend to drive a car in a drunken state which also killed him, was arrested on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the police said today.

The car, driven in a reckless manner, rammed a divider and sign board and overturned, resulting in injuries to the driver that eventually killed him, they said.

The accused, who was sitting next to his businessman friend (who was driving the car) fled the spot without informing either the police or calling for an ambulance, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

The police said both had consumed alcohol together and then started driving car which amounts to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "culpable homicide not amounting to murder" and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, drunk driving has been the major cause of accidents and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad and stringent action is being taken against violators.

People who consume alcohol together and allow one of them to drive under the influence of alcohol and travel together will also be prosecuted for the abetment of crime as per the facts of every case, the police added.

