World Health Day 2026: Doctor Shares Advice On The Key To Staying Healthy Every Day

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to commemorate the formation of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. WHO says that the day "is celebrated annually and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world." The theme of World Health Day this year is "Together for health. Stand with science". This theme calls on people to stand with science, and observe a year-long campaign celebrating the power of scientific collaboration to protect the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet. "The campaign spotlights both scientific achievements and the multilateral cooperation needed to turn evidence into action - through a strong focus on the One Health approach."

While World Health Day is celebrated for one day, it is something that is present everyday. It is important that you take care of your health daily. Only when you consistently work towards your health, will you achieve results for the long term. Staying healthy every day doesn't require extreme diets or complicated routines. According to many doctors, the key lies in consistency, balance, and listening to your body. Small, sustainable habits practiced daily can have a far greater impact than occasional bursts of intense effort.

Dr Amitabh Parti, Senior Director & Unit Head, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Rsearch Institute, Gurugram, shared with NDTV some essential pieces of advice for maintaining good health.

Balanced Diet

First, prioritize a balanced diet. Your body needs a variety of nutrients to function properly. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. Avoid excessive processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Dr. Parti emphasizes portion control as much as food choice - overeating even healthy foods can lead to problems over time. Drinking enough water is equally important, as proper hydration supports digestion, circulation, and overall energy levels.

Physical Activity

Second, stay physically active. You don't need to spend hours at the gym to be healthy. Simple activities like walking, cycling, stretching, or light exercise for at least 30 minutes a day can significantly improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and boost mood. Regular movement also helps prevent lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. The key is consistency, find an activity you enjoy so you're more likely to stick with it.

Sleep Well

Sleep is another critical factor which is often overlooked. Doctors recommend 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night for adults. Sleep allows the body to repair itself, supports brain function, and strengthens the immune system. Poor sleep can lead to fatigue, stress, weakened immunity, and long-term health issues. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and limiting screen time before bed can improve sleep quality.

Stress Management

Managing stress is equally important for daily health. Chronic stress can negatively affect both mental and physical well-being. Dr. Parti suggests simple techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, spending time in nature, or engaging in hobbies. Talking to friends or family and maintaining social connections can also help reduce stress and improve emotional health.

Preventive Care

Preventive care plays a major role in staying healthy. Regular health check-ups, screenings, and vaccinations help detect potential issues early and keep you protected. "Don't ignore symptoms or delay medical advice when something feels wrong. Early intervention often leads to better outcomes," added Dr. Parti.

Alcohol Consumption and Smoking

Another key habit is avoiding harmful substances. Limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking or tobacco products can drastically reduce the risk of serious diseases. Doctors consistently highlight that these habits are among the leading causes of preventable health problems worldwide.

Dr. Parti also adds, "Finally, listen to your body. It often gives signals when something isn't right - fatigue, pain, or changes in appetite and mood shouldn't be ignored. Taking time to rest when needed and not pushing beyond your limits is essential for long-term health."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.