Body Image, Weight, Chronic Disease: Doctor Explains Evolving Patterns In Indian Women's Health

For many women, weight problems start with their need to look good. But over the years clinical practice has observed a definite change. People now understand that weight goes beyond visible body appearance. The weight of a person affects their health results throughout their entire life.

Excess weight which accumulates especially in abdominal areas now shows strong connections to type 2 diabetes and hypertension and heart disease and fatty liver disease and joint problems. Women show these conditions at an earlier age than medical experts used to predict. Medical experts now diagnose conditions which were once midlife issues in women who are currently 30 or 20 years old.

Hormones Play a Bigger Role Than We Think

Most people fail to recognize this fact about women. Women experience changing metabolic rates throughout their entire lives.

Puberty, pregnancy and the postpartum period, and menopause create different effects on how fat gets stored and how insulin functions. Young people who suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome face a higher danger of developing weight gain and insulin resistance. Estrogen levels decline after menopause which causes fat to accumulate in abdominal regions and thereby increases heart disease risk.

Women usually experience weight gain because their hormonal and metabolic processes change instead of their daily routines. The knowledge enables people to make better health choices while experiencing less guilt.

The Hidden Impact of Body Image Pressure

Many women who experience intense societal pressure to achieve thinness develop dangerous eating habits which include crash dieting and extreme weight loss attempts. The body develops a cycle which restricts food intake and leads to binge eating that results in decreased metabolic rate and elevated stress hormone levels.

Weight gain develops through chronic stress and poor sleep and physical inactivity and emotional eating which create a cycle of inflammation. Body image issues and mental health problems work together to create long-term effects on physical health.

Some women with normal weight actually carry excessive body fat while others with higher BMI values do not display any immediate health issues. The scale presents an incomplete picture because it fails to represent the entire situation.

A Smarter Approach to Prevention

Medical practice in hospitals needs clear communication to achieve best results. The combination of waist circumference and blood sugar and cholesterol levels and blood pressure and liver health markers helps us determine risk more precisely.

Prevention begins in the early stages. People can achieve their desired results through balanced nutrition and strength training and regular movement and adequate sleep and stress management. The goal is not rapid weight loss, but metabolic stability.

The discussion about body image needs to shift from pursuing numerical targets toward developing resilience that lasts throughout a person's life. Health exists beyond flawless achievement. The primary focus of health exists to safeguard essential body systems while enabling people to preserve their energy throughout their life.

Women who comprehend this link between mind and body will end their resistance against their bodies and begin to assist their bodies. Health outcomes and self-perception both experience a positive transformation through that change.

(By Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.